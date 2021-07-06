Sad News: Polls Say 18-24 Year Olds Aren’t As Patriotic and Religious as Their Unhinged Trumper Parents

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Tuesday, 6 July 2021

image for Sad News: Polls Say 18-24 Year Olds Aren’t As Patriotic and Religious as Their Unhinged Trumper Parents

Washington - Older White Americans were surprised to learn that people in the 18-24 age range did not share their enthusiasm for all things patriotic and evangelical.

Caucasian baby boomers, a group that overwhelmingly approves of a wannabe dictator who lies constantly, follows none of the Ten Commandments and uses the American flag as a prop, thus making a mockery of patriotism and Christianity, couldn’t understand why younger people weren’t as excited about those concepts as they were.

“My kids just tell me I’m a hypocrite when I watch Fox News, I just don’t know what’s wrong with today’s younger generation” said one frustrated boomer.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

