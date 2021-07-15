Companies starting to email people again

Although they have forgotten about you completely for the past 16 months, companies are starting to email you again.

'It was quite a shock' said Brian Asshat 'The organisation I used to volunteer at before lock-down has sent me an email, asking me to go back there. I mean, they have had thousands of hours of my life already, forgot about me during the lockdown, and now expect me to go back, just like that?'.

Another volunteer said 'To be honest, I had forgotten that they even existed, but as I only volunteer 2 hours a year, it was nice to be reminded of that.'

Brian Asshat went on 'Of course, it would be nice to go back, and spend time with other people.'

The organisation revealed that it emailed the wrong people. 'My god' said manager Sandie Shoes, 'I had forgotten about those two. Looks like I will hand in my resignation. Sitting through another hour with Brian will be enough to put my teeth out'.