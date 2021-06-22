Walmart Announces That All of Their Store Greeters Will Now Be Armed With Glock-9 Handguns

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 22 June 2021

This Walmart located in Bayou Fufu, Louisiana, has the largest selection of condoms of any Walmart in America.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – The biggest retailer in the entire world has just informed the news media that effective immediately, all of their front-of-the-store greeters will be equipped with Glock-9 handguns, which they will have in plain view.

The retail giant stated that they are sick and tired of so many dumb, stupid, hate-filled shoppers thinking that they can just assault their employees, including those in their store butcher shops and women's lingerie departments.

A store spokesperson who would only give her initials, (Q.Z.) was asked if their greeters were given training on the proper use of a gun as powerful as the Glock-9.

She replied that all Walmart greeters were shown a 7-minute video that was made by 91-year-old former old west actor Clint Eastwood, where he demonstrated how to load, point, and shoot the Glock-9 properly.

SIDENOTE: Q.Z. wanted the shopping public to rest assured that in most cases, the Walmart greeters will merely fire a warning shot up in the air, before they resort to actually having to shoot a shopper.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

