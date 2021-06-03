Trae Young Has Been Given Full Ownership of the New York Knicks, Although It Seems Like He Took It

New York Knicks owner James Dolan, who most people know from the Spike Lee incident at Madison Square Garden, has awarded full ownership of the team to Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. This includes Madison Square Garden, all copyrights, and all the fans who complained about his “Foul Baiting” after game one of his first-round matchup against their team.

In a recent interview with NBA Owners Bi-Monthly, Dolan said, “[Trae Young] basically owns the team already, but I feel it’s appropriate to make it official.”

Fans responded to this news by blowing up the building Dolan resided in for the past 2 years, similar to the way they did it in “F**** C***”, but here they didn’t warn the others living/working in the building. The travesty was avoided by the former Knicks owner who is said to be living in Trae Young’s guest house in Atlanta, Georgia.

All this recent news, and his smug face, have caused a bounty to be placed on Young in New York City. The action that would otherwise be illegal was pardoned by current NYC mayor Bill DeBlasio who published a video after game one of the series, expressing his disappointment of Young’s “Foul Baiting”.

Trae Young was asked to make a statement of his next steps for the team but declined saying he has to focus on the Hawks’ upcoming series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Young then took to Twitter to tell Spike Lee that, “Jordan Peele is better.”