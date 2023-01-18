Israel - a Democracy to Give No Help to Ukraine - a Democracy - Doesn't Want to Bother Russia

According to CCN News, Israel is making America move stored Ukrainian Munitions out of Israel.

A spokesman said Israel doesn’t want to appear 'complicit in helping Ukraine'.

The US gives Israel (a rich country) $2 billion a year in Foreign Aid money (meant for Poor countries) - (Aid money given yearly since 1956).

This Money ends up building illegal settlements on Palestinian land.

After the generous US yearly gift - the US can't even have an Air base or Navy base in Israel. Take - Take - Take - but no Give.

Israel - like Germany (and Trump) really doesn't care if Putin owns Ukraine.

The US could at least stop the Waste of Taxpayer Money to Israel - but no US president dares - as he would never get re - elected to a second term.

That shows how much power Israel has in the US.

Obama is the only one who really stood up to Israel - the rest of the Presidents were (pardon the phrase) - ‘Ass - Kissers' to Israel.

(Brought to you by the Obama 2024 Re - election Committee).