Israel - a Democracy to Give No Help to Ukraine - a Democracy - Doesn't Want to Bother Russia

Funny story written by UncleDale

Wednesday, 18 January 2023

image for Israel - a Democracy to Give No Help to Ukraine - a Democracy - Doesn't Want to Bother Russia
Haters gonna hate

According to CCN News, Israel is making America move stored Ukrainian Munitions out of Israel.

A spokesman said Israel doesn’t want to appear 'complicit in helping Ukraine'.

The US gives Israel (a rich country) $2 billion a year in Foreign Aid money (meant for Poor countries) - (Aid money given yearly since 1956).

This Money ends up building illegal settlements on Palestinian land.

After the generous US yearly gift - the US can't even have an Air base or Navy base in Israel. Take - Take - Take - but no Give.

Israel - like Germany (and Trump) really doesn't care if Putin owns Ukraine.

The US could at least stop the Waste of Taxpayer Money to Israel - but no US president dares - as he would never get re - elected to a second term.

That shows how much power Israel has in the US.

Obama is the only one who really stood up to Israel - the rest of the Presidents were (pardon the phrase) - ‘Ass - Kissers' to Israel.

(Brought to you by the Obama 2024 Re - election Committee).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
IsraelRussiaUkraine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more