Mexico's Warship 'The Pancho Villa' Sinks One of Russia's Biggest Battleships

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 10 January 2023

image for Mexico's Warship 'The Pancho Villa' Sinks One of Russia's Biggest Battleships
The Pancho Villa is commanded by Captain Julio Jose "El Toro" Matamoros.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has informed the US news media that Mexico is reporting that their destroyer, The Pancho Villa, has attacked and sunk one of Russia's largest battleships, The Siberian Blizzard.

The Russian warship was reportedly the pride of President Putin's mighty navy.

The Siberian Blizzard was struck by four El Matador Numero Uno Torpedoes, which are the most powerful torpedos known to man.

The Russian battleship sent out an SOS and her entire crew of 1,839 officers and sailors were rescued by a Ukrainian aircraft carrier which took the Russian sailors into custody.

The Russian crew will be incarcerated at Umea, Sweden's Tic Tac Military Prison.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised the crew of The Pancho Villa and he will be bestowing them with his country's highest naval medal, The Nobel Order of The Ukrainian Hawk.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Russia

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more