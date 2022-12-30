Russian Soldiers Going to Ukraine Can Now Have their Sperm Frozen For Free

Funny story written by UncleDale

Friday, 30 December 2022

image for Russian Soldiers Going to Ukraine Can Now Have their Sperm Frozen For Free
Fresh frozen jizz balls

Russia is rapidly catching up to the West in Technology.

Putin is running out of soldiers for Ukraine - and now offer free 'Sperm Banks' in St. Petersburg and other cities for new Recruits going to Ukraine.

Attractive Patriotic young women - recruited by the Kremlin - will help the young Guys with the Sperm Extraction. These Women have been given lengthy specialized Training by older Officers - trained to make the young Soldiers feel relaxed - during the Procedure.

Although the Soviet Union denies there are any Gays in the USSR - some units are staffed by Male volunteers of the Russian Ballet.

They're available for soldiers Uncomfortable with women doing the Digital or Oral Extractions. 'We want to make everybody happy - said a Kremlin spokesman.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

