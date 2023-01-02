British Troops Want To Leave Ukraine and Return To England

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 2 January 2023

image for British Troops Want To Leave Ukraine and Return To England
Brit troops are sick and tired of getting bit by desert sand crabs.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - President Biden has informed the US press corps that King Charles III, informed him that many of the UK troops in the Ukraine are tired of fighting the Russians and they want to return back to Great Britain.

One Brit soldier with The 603rd British Devils Red Regiment says that he is sick and tired of getting bit by desert sand crabs, and he wants for England to withdraw every UK soldier immediately.

The English corporal added that he and hundreds of troops will simply put down their arms and head for the Polish border.

Meanwhile, King Charles III, has said that English soldiers do not turn tail and run, and if any do, then they will be captured and exiled to Siberia, where the average daily temperature is minus 13 degrees.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

