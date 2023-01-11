The Russian Border Town of Piffinchev Is Captured By Ukrainian Female Soldiers

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 11 January 2023

image for The Russian Border Town of Piffinchev Is Captured By Ukrainian Female Soldiers
The general is noted for her ultra-modern, no BS, military tactics.

VESTABOL, Russia - (Satire News) - Word coming out of southern Russia is that the communist town of Piffinchev, has been captured by the Ukraine's 903 Infantry Regiment.

The Kremlin Voice reports that the 903rd is made up entirely of Ukrainian female troops, between the ages of 17 and 52.

The female soldiers come mostly from the Russian town of Fukkinchoff, Russia, and are considered the most elite of the world's female fighting military regiments.

The 903rd is commanded by General Olga Heidi Frankenberger, 41, who is married to Russian sailor, Seaman Igor Ittsensteen, 22.

General Frankenberger says she is proud of her "Fighting Gals" who are all very well-endowed in the tits department.

SIDENOTE: The Kremlin Voice reports that Gen. Frankenberger herself measures 38-24-36.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Russia Ukraine

