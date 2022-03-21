Yo, United Nations! Are You There?

United Nations! Are you there? Time to get off the dime and do some work. Ukraine is drowning. Ukraine has been asking, pleading, begging for a no-fly zone, not above Portugal or Venezuela, but over their own country Ukraine.

NATO wrings its hands, in a show of distress, and says, Putin said no or else and that or else means World War III.

The war in Ukraine is World War III. It's a fool's wish that Putin will stop with Ukraine. Instead, Putin aims to re-create the old Soviet Union.

NATO could wipe out the entire Russian air capability in an hour. Without hospitals, schools, churches, theaters, farms, or shopping malls destroyed.

Who would want to live in a world that would allow a drowning man, or woman, or child, or baby, dog or cat to drown and do nothing but watch and wring their hands, saying, "Well, the little bully in Russia said we couldn't help the drowning creature, or else."

When Libya's Gaddafi was hours away from taking Benghazi, years before the Hillary episode, French President Nicolas Sarkozy acted alone, sent the French air force to Libya, and saved Benghazi. Soon afterward, British Prime Minister David Cameron sent the RAF to clean up.

Sometimes a green light isn't necessary. Sometimes reason requires action. Maybe it's the heart acting instinctively and doing what is right.

Indeed, what Vladimir Putin is doing is wrong. He invaded a sovereign nation.

United Nations, are you there?

