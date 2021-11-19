Elon Musk Vows To Meet His Children if the UN Can Prove They Exist

Funny story written by CodyCiminillo

Friday, 19 November 2021

According to reports, Musk has a total of six children.

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk is clapping back on Twitter again, this time to those who don’t think he knows who his own children are.

Musk confidently tweeted on Thursday: “How about this- if the UN can show me concrete proof that I have children, with a comprehensive spelling of their names, I will fly them out myself to meet them.”

For months activists have been calling for the billionaire tech bro to agree to pay a higher tax rate and allow his companies to unionize, among other things, but this is a topic that many critics and supporters are calling a win.

According to reports, Musk has a total of six children, none of which he seems to be aware of.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

