Colonel Gaddafi's Golf Buggy "A Legitimate Target" - NATO

Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Gaddafi's forces retreat from his compound

The golf buggy ridden by Libya's Colonel Gaddafi has been identified as being a primary target for NATO forces trying to oust the country's dictator, it has been revealed.

The buggy, in which Gaddafi travelled all over Libya, North Africa and the Middle East, conducting all his official business, was found abandoned by conquering rebel forces after they overcame the Colonel's Bab al-Aziziya compound yesterday.

NATO leaders have this morning admitted that the buggy had been one of their primary targets for destruction, and claimed that, as such, it was "entirely legitimate". Its strategic importance is only now becoming clear.

Rebels celebrated the capture of the compound by wildly driving the buggy around in circles, whilst others danced around it, screaming anti-Gaddafi slogans. One man was seen to slash a tyre, whilst another ripped the buggy's polyurethane covering which traditionally prevents the madcap Colonel getting wet if it rains.

A NATO spokesman said:

"The Colonel has played his final round, I'm afraid."

