The United Nations Says Russia Will Not Get Any C-19 Vaccines

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 14 December 2020

image for The United Nations Says Russia Will Not Get Any C-19 Vaccines
President Putin is so mad at the U.N. that he may just release Trump's infamous "Pee-Pee" Tapes.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has announced that Russia will not receive any Coronavirus vaccines when they become available.

He stated that the UN’s 193 sovereign country members have voted 189-4, to not allow Russia to get even half-a-dozen of the vaccines.

Guterres told the news media that one of the main reasons was due to Russia's blatant interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and even in the 2020 election, not to mention the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

Another reason given as to why Russia will not be getting any vaccines was because of Putin allegedly hitting on Ivanka Trump when she visited Russia in 2014.

The secretary general noted President Putin said the UN was being unfair, because several Americans, including Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Kimberly Guilfoyle were totally aware of Russia’s illegal involvement, and didn’t say diddly squat.

Putin has reportedly contacted the renowned West Coast law firm of Allred, Bloom & Cuevas, to represent him in his $1.3 billion lawsuit against the UN, the CIA, and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trumpkentucky derbyUN




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more