The U.S. Navy Is sending The Powerful Aircraft Carrier The USS Barack Obama To The Mediterranean To Defend Israel Against An Attack From Libya

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed the White House press corps that President Biden is not going to tolerate Libya’s warmongering posture.

POTUS stated that the CIA intercepted a message, that Libya is planning an all-out assault on Israel on December 24, at 11:50 pm (Philadelphia time).

So after meeting with three of his top advisers, including Robert DeNiro, at a local Olive Garden Restaurant, President Biden made his decision, and he is deploying the USS Barack Obama to head at full speed to the Mediterranean Ocean.

A naval spokesperson, who would not give his name, stated that the aircraft on board the USS Obama have enough fire power to pretty much turn Libya into the biggest parking lot in the world.

In Other News. Ivanka Trump reportedly is going in to have a tummy tuck due to the fact that she has gained 17 pounds since Halloween.