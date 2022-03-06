Vladimir Putin Is Devastated As He Learns That Wayward Chinese Space Junk Is Scheduled To Land On Moscow in Three Months

MOSCOW – (World Satire) – As if Vlady Putin doesn’t already have enough shit to worry about now comes word from The Kremlin Voice that some Chinese space junk is scheduled to land in Moscow within 90 days.

The space crap is reportedly from the unmanned Chinese space capsule “The Fortune Cookie #903."

The “903” as it is known outside of China, apparently had a malfunction with the on-board lap top contingency and it has gone off it’s course like a bat out of hell, as they say in Arkansas.

Putin, according to his chief bodyguard, Svetlana Svetlaninsky says that he is already stressed out over the Ukraine, France, Greenland, the high cost of Vodka, and his recurring erectile dysfunction.

Meanwhile Putin allegedly told one of the Kremlin chambermaids that if the Chinese space junk does land in Moscow, then he (VP) will launch an ICBM missile that will destroy China’s biggest rickshaw producer, Shanghai's Rickshaw Ricks.