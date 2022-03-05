Putin's mental state called into question

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's broadcasts have been increasing unhinged lately. Yesterday, he introduced his closest adviser, the hand puppet "Mr Sock", who agreed with Putin about the necessity of conquering Ukraine.

Mr Sock's voice could not be heard. Instead he whispered into Mr Putin's ear like Sooty used to do with his owner, but in a far more disturbing manner. Mr Sock has been added to the CIA's most wanted hit list.

Putin explained, "Mr Sock has ordered me to tell glorious people of Russia that we will be victorious. We will pound centre of Kiev into pile of garlic butter. Then we will batter city with breadcrumbs, and they will surrender like chickens that they are."

Putin then rubbed his belly and said, "Da, Mr Sock, I hungry too."

Donald Trump commented on the video, "He's a stable genius just like me."