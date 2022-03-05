Russian Oligarchs Are Buying Up Las Vegas Gambling Casinos

LAS VEGAS – (Satire News) – Boom Boom News is reporting that Russian oligarchs are anxiously taking their money out of Russia, which is in danger of failing financially by the end of the year.

Hacienda Fiddle with BBN spoke with a high profile writer with The Kremlin Voice, who told her that Russian gasoline has doubled, just in the past two weeks.

The writer, simply identified as W-13, said that even Russian Salad Dressing has gone up 87%, and he added not to get him started on the astronomical price of Vodka.

So now the richest oligarchs in the Communist nation have headed to America and are buying up Las Vegas gambling casinos.

Miss Fiddle said that so far they have purchased Dotty’s, Joker’s Wild, Rainbow Chips, and the Bosom Babes, which was owned by Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian.

One Russian oligarch, identified as Andrei Fyodorski, noted that next his oligarch comrades will begin purchasing NFL football teams; namely The New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.