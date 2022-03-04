Ukraine: The Biggest Rat F*ck Since The Trojan Horse

Friday, 4 March 2022

Trojan Horse

BILLINGSGATE POST: As far as wartime rat f*cks go, twenty-six centuries have passed since the Mother Of All Rat F*cks (MOARF) occurred. First mentioned in Homer’s Odyssey, the story of the Trojan Horse is well-known. It describes how Greek soldiers were able to take the city of Troy after a fruitless ten-year siege by hiding in a giant horse supposedly left as an offering to the goddess Athena.

Vladimir Putin did a reverse Trojan Horse maneuver that fooled President Biden and the Pentagon. He deployed 150,000 troops armed with tanks and missile launchers around the borders of Ukraine. Seemingly unable to comprehend the seriousness of this encirclement, Biden intimated that as long as Russia didn’t push too hard into Ukraine that everything was kosher.

Instead of sending a horse-full of weapons to arm the Ukrainians before the Russia attack, The United States and its NATO counterparts let the horse out of the barn.

The rest is history.

Dr. Slim: “Talking about horses; they ruined a perfect horse’s ass when they put teeth in Biden’s mouth.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. A horse is a horse; of course, of course.”

