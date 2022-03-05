Garbage Can Putin Memorials Erected Throughout Ukraine

Those Ukrainians are creative people. They also have a sense of humor in the worst of times. Made out of garbage cans, Ukrainians have begun erecting 5 foot 3 inch F——k Putin memorials throughout Ukraine, filling them with the bomb-out ruble. The garbage cans are being set up on top of 2-inch bricks to signify Putin’s shoe lifts.

Putin is upset. Not only is the memorial a garbage can, but it’s also only 5 foot 3 inches. Putin insists he is 6 feet tall.

Some towns have the Putin garbage can memorial surrounded by nine-foot-tall world leaders, including a six-foot-tall female wearing a yellow wig, allegedly Hillary Clinton. Putin insists that the garbage can memorials implying that he is 5 foot, 3 inches, is comparable to an act of war.

Another avenue of protest used by Ukrainians is to line up in groups facing Russian soldiers and yelling out at Russian soldiers, telling them to go home, that they, the Russians, are fighting a losing battle, and that their mamas want them home.

And how stupid do you have to be to shoot into a nuclear facility?

Then there is the Ukraine Airb&b. Airb&b raised $2 million for bookings, transferring funds, but with no intention to stay in Ukraine.

Russian people are also dragged off to jail protesting Putin’s war. Protests are scheduled in Moscow and throughout the world on Sunday against Putin’s Ukraine war.

Nice to switch channels, quit the horrors of war, go to U-Tube, and view the lives of British Lydia Millen and husband Ali Gordon, their neat home, sweet puppies, exotic cat Lumi, kitchen garden, and daily activities.

May all of Ukraine be able to switch channels soon.

Read more by this author: