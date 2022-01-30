Ireland Chased The Russian Navy Away

Funny story written by K.C. Bell

Sunday, 30 January 2022

image for Ireland Chased The Russian Navy Away
A flotilla of Irish fishing boats against the Russian navy?

Who would have thought? It started when Russia announced it was going to perform naval exercises off the coast of Ireland without Ireland’s permission. Furthermore, Russia added, Ireland should stay out of its way.

What? Naval exercises off the coast of Ireland and in Ireland’s fishing waters that Ireland’s been fishing in for centuries? It was also the smelt season, but that was besides the point.

The potatoes hit the fan.

Pubs across Ireland turned into committee halls. Speeches were made. A unanimous resolution was composed. The fishermen announced that Irish fishermen would continue fishing in the same waters. No one, not even mother Russia, was going to invade Irish fishing waters. Tell Irish fishermen to get out of their way. Then perform naval exercises.

So there!

Holy mackerel!

Irish fishermen were prepared to fight the Russian navy with their fishing boats. No aircraft carriers, air support, battle ships, missiles, depth charges, navy seals, just with their Irish fishing boats.

The plan was to line up the fishing boats at dawn, face the Russian navy and when one Irish boat was through for the day, a second boat would be dispatched to take its place.

Naval exercises for Russia? Russia is a landlocked nation. Why does Russia even have a navy? Does the Vatican have a navy?

Go do your naval exercises in the Black Sea or the Caspian Sea.

Russian naval exercises off the coast of Ireland were canceled.

Is Ukraine next?

Read more by this author:

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
IrelandNavyRussiaUkraine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more