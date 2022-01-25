Russia Conquers Ukraine After Putin Asks Trump to Send His Cult Followers to Invade Kiev

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Tuesday, 25 January 2022

image for Russia Conquers Ukraine After Putin Asks Trump to Send His Cult Followers to Invade Kiev
Trump Supporters Invade Ukrainian Capitol

Kiev, Ukraine - Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken over the government of the Ukraine without losing any troops, after flying hundreds of Donald Trump's crazed cult followers to Kiev disguised as peace loving U.S. tourists.

Once inside the Ukrainian capitol, the former U.S. President gave a speech on the lawn in front of the Ukraine Congress, and implored his army of Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and other assorted Republicult members to surge into the government building and occupy it. "If you don't go in there, you will never have a country" said Trump.

Obeying their glorious leader, the throng then attacked the few Ukrainian police officers present, screaming "Hang the Vice President, whoever he is" and "Make the Ukraine Russian again!"

After flying into Kiev unopposed, Putin thanked his American supporters. "You are finally winning my comrades!'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpUkraineVladimir Putin

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more