Russia Conquers Ukraine After Putin Asks Trump to Send His Cult Followers to Invade Kiev

Kiev, Ukraine - Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken over the government of the Ukraine without losing any troops, after flying hundreds of Donald Trump's crazed cult followers to Kiev disguised as peace loving U.S. tourists.

Once inside the Ukrainian capitol, the former U.S. President gave a speech on the lawn in front of the Ukraine Congress, and implored his army of Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and other assorted Republicult members to surge into the government building and occupy it. "If you don't go in there, you will never have a country" said Trump.

Obeying their glorious leader, the throng then attacked the few Ukrainian police officers present, screaming "Hang the Vice President, whoever he is" and "Make the Ukraine Russian again!"

After flying into Kiev unopposed, Putin thanked his American supporters. "You are finally winning my comrades!'