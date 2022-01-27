Who Does Russia Think It Is?

Get real, Russia! Who do you think you are, China? Not only is Putin almost a head shorter, (5ft. 5in. with lifts) then Biden (6ft. without shoes) but Russia is smaller than North America.

You shrimp!

While everyone loves piroshki and borscht, Putin’s attempt to dictate who Ukraine can play with is preposterous. Just as preposterous is Putin presenting himself as a sportsman. Even the 96 year old Queen of England looks better riding a horse than Putin. And Putin riding topless? Absurd. All that pink skin flashing about? Who could be impressed with that?

Can Putin jump an oxer? Let’s see him jump two oxers, six strides apart.

Now if Putin were a genuine statesman, not throwing his competition into jail, out of 7th floor windows, or building a billion dollar palace with a moat as a weekend retreat, but instead provided ample food for Russian tables instead of establishing a military industrial complex and looking for wars in hopes of restoring the old Soviet Union, maybe folks would say, “What a giant! Let’s make Russia our next tourist stop.”

No need to bring back the Russian Tzar.

But the reality is Putin has wet dreams of restoring the old Soviet Union, with a perennial cold war looming, doomsday bombs, and the KGB, like in the days of Stalin’s (5ft. 5in.) leadership. Stalin was three inches taller than Sarah Jessica Parker.

But the new Russia has tasted independence, seen western films, Starbucks, blue jeans, and clocks don’t run backwards.

And whatever Putin thinks, invading Ukraine would be one giant mistake. NATO is watching. So is Biden. All 6 feet of him.

