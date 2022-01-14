A British Warship Sinks An Iraqi Naval Vessel That Got Within 2 Miles of The English Coast

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 14 January 2022

image for A British Warship Sinks An Iraqi Naval Vessel That Got Within 2 Miles of The English Coast
The HMS Toot Sweet sent the Iraqi warship to the bottom of the English Channel in 55 seconds.

PENZANCE, England – (Satire News) – London’s Ta Ta For Now News has just reported that the English destroyer the HMS Toot Sweet fired upon and sunk an Iraqi gunboat that stupidly sailed into British waters.

The commander of the British destroyer, Capt. Byron Brian Castleboro III, said that he issued two warnings to the foreign vessel, but after the vessel ignored both of his commands to turn around, he ordered that the vessel identified as the IS Camel Hump, be fired upon until it was completely below the surface of the water.

Reports coming out of Iraq say that the vessel was not a warship, but instead was an Iraqi sardine fishing boat.

Capt. Castleboro replied by saying, “Look blokes, I don’t give a pigeon’s ass if the vessel was Sir Francis Drake’s “Golden Hind,”- ignore the commands of a British commander, and you can kiss your camel-smelling bum (ass) adios, as they say in Barcelona (Spain).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

