A British Warship Sinks An Iraqi Naval Vessel That Got Within 2 Miles of The English Coast

PENZANCE, England – (Satire News) – London’s Ta Ta For Now News has just reported that the English destroyer the HMS Toot Sweet fired upon and sunk an Iraqi gunboat that stupidly sailed into British waters.

The commander of the British destroyer, Capt. Byron Brian Castleboro III, said that he issued two warnings to the foreign vessel, but after the vessel ignored both of his commands to turn around, he ordered that the vessel identified as the IS Camel Hump, be fired upon until it was completely below the surface of the water.

Reports coming out of Iraq say that the vessel was not a warship, but instead was an Iraqi sardine fishing boat.

Capt. Castleboro replied by saying, “Look blokes, I don’t give a pigeon’s ass if the vessel was Sir Francis Drake’s “Golden Hind,”- ignore the commands of a British commander, and you can kiss your camel-smelling bum (ass) adios, as they say in Barcelona (Spain).