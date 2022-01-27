The United States, Russia, and Cambodia Are Sending Troops To Ukraine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 27 January 2022

image for The United States, Russia, and Cambodia Are Sending Troops To Ukraine
Las Vegas oddsmakers say that they are giving 4 to 2 odds that the USA and Cambodia will defeat Russia.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – President Biden has just informed the American people that he will be sending 125,000 troops to Ukraine to counter Russia sending 100,000 troops to the Ukraine.

POTUS has made it clear that he will not engage Putin in a ‘Tit For Tat” type of military strategy.

He then added that unlike Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, who Vladimir Putin had wrapped around his little Communist finger, he (Biden) is not an ass-kissing little puppet bitch like “Don The Lying Con-Artist” was and is.

Meanwhile, Boom Boom News is reporting that the tiny Asian country of Cambodia has announced that it will be sending 147 troops to aid the Ukraine against the invading Russian horde.

President Biden has commended the government of Cambodia for having the balls to go up against the Russians, unlike some of the other much larger countries like France, Germany, Sweden, Pisagovia, and China.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CambodiaRussiaUkraine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more