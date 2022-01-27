The United States, Russia, and Cambodia Are Sending Troops To Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – President Biden has just informed the American people that he will be sending 125,000 troops to Ukraine to counter Russia sending 100,000 troops to the Ukraine.

POTUS has made it clear that he will not engage Putin in a ‘Tit For Tat” type of military strategy.

He then added that unlike Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, who Vladimir Putin had wrapped around his little Communist finger, he (Biden) is not an ass-kissing little puppet bitch like “Don The Lying Con-Artist” was and is.

Meanwhile, Boom Boom News is reporting that the tiny Asian country of Cambodia has announced that it will be sending 147 troops to aid the Ukraine against the invading Russian horde.

President Biden has commended the government of Cambodia for having the balls to go up against the Russians, unlike some of the other much larger countries like France, Germany, Sweden, Pisagovia, and China.