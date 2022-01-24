Should The Queen Be Nervous If Russian Tanks Surrounded Buckingham Palace?

Overnight Russian military tanks and troops and missile systems appeared and surround Buckingham Palace. Sould the Queen be a wee bit nervous?

Well, sure. The Queen would get on the telephone, call in MI5, MI6, the Metropolitan police, her military and navy, everyone she could reach on a 999 emergency call, and ask for assistance.

Russia, on the other hand, says, "Who me? We haven't fired a shot."

Then Russia would defend its actions by announcing to the BBC, "There is turmoil in Buckingham Palace, and Russia has decided to help the Queen out. We want her to restore a sense of tranquility and help the Queen keep the Palace peace. Say, that's a good title for a song: Keep The Palace Peace."

Cut to reality.

In the non-Spoof world, Putin has amassed Russian troops on Ukraine's border, threatening to invade to keep the peace in Ukraine.

Ukraine yelled, "Get off of my lawn."

Ukraine then dialed 999 and reached the White House. The sleeping giant of the White House stirred, then called its fellow giant NATO.

"Russia can't be serious! They are going to start a war with Ukraine when they can't even put bread on Russian tables?"

"In the old days, Ukraine was known as the breadbasket of the Soviet Union."

"These aren't the old days. Putin and his oligarchs have all the bread they want."

Russia verses the Ukraine, the US and NATO remain a stalemate. Guns pointed and tank engines revving.

The Queen offering to serve tea.

Take the tea.

