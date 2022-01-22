The Russian KGB Has Discovered 273 Alaskan Eskimos Illegally Living in Port Comrade, Russia

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 22 January 2022

Part of the 273 Alaskan Eskimos that are illegally squatting in Russia.

MOSCOW – (Satire News) – The Kremlin has issued a statement that Russia’s KGB found 273 Eskimos from Alaska living in the Chukchi Sea town of Port Comrade.

The agents said that the Eskimos appeared to be in fairly good spirits, except for 13 of the women, who said they were suffering from the effects of being Menopausal (aka - entering into the change-of-life).

KGB agents said that the 13, were observed as being somewhat irritable, stressed, bitter, and quasi horny.

Meanwhile, President Putin is deciding whether to fly the entire group of Eskimos back to Alaska, deport them to Siberia, or have them all shot.

A close aid of Putin’s said that Comrade Valdimir was just joking about shooting them; explaining that the KGB hasn’t shot anyone in 5 weeks.

[PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Hmmmmmmm!].

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
