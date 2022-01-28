War And Killing In Ukraine? Where Are The Pro-Life, Anti-Abortion, Life Is Sacred Folks?

Yes, where are you? Or are the pro-life, anti-abortion, life is sacred folks just a means to control women, put them back in the kitchen, remove them from public office, and let the men reign supreme, deciding when the little lady may put on a pair of shoes.

The pro-life, anti-abortion, life is sacred folks appear to have disappeared amid all the saber-rattling. It seems strange that one doesn't hear a peep.

Indeed, the pro-lifers aren't leading the march to Moscow, protesting the invasion, the killing, and death in Ukraine, if Ukraine doesn't bend to Putin's will.

Folks, where is the protest for Ukrainians right to life? Where is the protest for the Ukrainian right to independence and to control their own destiny?

Do the pro-life folks think that Ukraine should be under Putin's thumb, control, back in the kitchen, and without the right to become an independent, pro-west nation?

Imagine if the US sent troops north to the Canadian border and insisted that Canada drop relations with the United Kingdom? The US could also send troops to the Alaska-Canadian border.

That would be nuts!

So why are the pro-life folks so silent about a war between Russia and Ukraine?

It's clear Ukrainians, like the rest of the world, believe in the right of independence.

Why aren't US women given that same right?

