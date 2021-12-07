Portugal To Allow Russia To Build A Military Air Base On Their Soil

LISBOA, Portugal – (Satire News) – Word out of the Iberian Peninsula is that Portugal has agreed to allow Russia to build an air base within its borders.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, aka “Sparky” informed the news media that he and President Putin have become ‘texting buddies’ and both learned that they each have a fondness for McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets, songs by Celine Dion, and the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

De Sousa also praised Putin for the way he was able to keep “Toddler Fingers” aka Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, in check and under his leaderistic control.

Putin thanked him and told him that Trump is nothing more than a pussy, who acts like he is some kind of a stud, but truth be told he is actually just a “fake,” who according to Melania Trump is about as good in bed as a sardine is funny.

SIDENOTE: President De Sousa stated that he will allow Putin to build his base for a fee of $2 a year; and in return Putin will make sure that no country, none messes with Portugal.