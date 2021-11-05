Is he really your Prime Minister? asks the world

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 5 November 2021

image for Is he really your Prime Minister? asks the world
If he really is the Prime Minister, how bad were the other candidates?

Great Britain was today asked if Boris Johnson really was their Prime Minister?

Known for his flamboyance, way of being morally corrupt, and his dress sense Boris Johnson is many things, but Prime Minister material may not be one of them.

Russian Spy Itor Abollockoff said 'I don't believe that this Boris figure is really the British Prime Minister, although as he has a Russian name, he could be a sleeper spy, just there to bring England to its knees.'

British idiot Lee Fishcake said 'Boris, he is just a laugh, ain't he. I mean I am sure that he is doing his best for the country.'

A man in the shadows rubbed his hand together, exclaiming 'Excellent'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Boris JohnsonPrime MinisterRussia

