Is he really your Prime Minister? asks the world

Great Britain was today asked if Boris Johnson really was their Prime Minister?

Known for his flamboyance, way of being morally corrupt, and his dress sense Boris Johnson is many things, but Prime Minister material may not be one of them.

Russian Spy Itor Abollockoff said 'I don't believe that this Boris figure is really the British Prime Minister, although as he has a Russian name, he could be a sleeper spy, just there to bring England to its knees.'

British idiot Lee Fishcake said 'Boris, he is just a laugh, ain't he. I mean I am sure that he is doing his best for the country.'

A man in the shadows rubbed his hand together, exclaiming 'Excellent'.