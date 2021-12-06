Vladimir Putin’s New Tell-All Book Titled “I Was The Master–And Trump Was The Puppet” Is Flying Off The Book Shelves

MOSCOW – (Satire News) – Vodkavich, Russia’s national news agency is reporting that President Vladimir Putin’s tell-all book is flying off the shelves faster than the KGB biography, “We Are Watching You Peoples.”

Vodkavich says that the book is one of the best coffee table books to come out of Russia since Nikita Krushchev’s autobiography, “Yes, It’s True I Did Take My Size 7 Shoe Off and I Did Pound It On The United Nation’s Table So What?”

The book “I Was The Master – And Trump Was The Puppet, ”which was totally written by Putin also has 183 photos, 213 illustrations, and a charcoal drawing of Trump’s little bitty pee-pee (prick).

In chapter 2, Putin writes about Trump’s sexual urinistic exploits with 3 Russian whores in the 5-star Hotel Comrade.

That chapter includes 29 photos of a highly embarrassed Trumptard wearing only a pair of bright red MAGA boxer shorts that are clearly 3 sizes too big.

Chapter 4 has the world-famous “Puppet/Master” photo that accompanies this article.

The foreword was written by “Dancing With The Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

SIDENOTE: When Trump was asked for a comment on the book, he said that he has not seen the book and added that he does not know Putin, has never met him, and truly believes that he is just a hoax made up by Nancy Pelosi and Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr.