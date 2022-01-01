Russia, China, and Cambodia Agree To Form a NATO-Like Pact To Be Called, “Two Big Ass Major World Powers and One Little Bitty Insignificant One”

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 1 January 2022

image for Russia, China, and Cambodia Agree To Form a NATO-Like Pact To Be Called, “Two Big Ass Major World Powers and One Little Bitty Insignificant One”
One reason why Russia and China allowed Cambodia to join their Pact, is because of Cambodia's extensive Ramen supply.

MOSCOW – (World Satire) – The Kremlin has just announced that two of the world’s major powers have agreed to form a three-nation pact with a smaller, insignificant power.

When asked why in the world the great powerful countries of Russia and China would want to include a lowly country like Cambodia in their pact, a rep for Russia said because of Cambodia’s extensive supply of gold, silver, grenades, and Ramen.

Little bitty Cambodia is as happy as a buzzard in a sausage factory because if anyone attacks Camby, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refers to the jungle country, they will have to answer to Russia and China.

Meanwhile, another tiny country, Peru, has asked Russia and China if they can join their "Pact" and change it to “Two Big Ass Major World Powers and Two Little Bitty Insignificant Ones”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

