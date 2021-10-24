The Taliban Is Extremely Concerned About Afghanistan's Camel Shortage

Camel breeders are extremely concerned with their male camels lack of interest in mounting female camels.

KABUL, Afghanistan - (World News) - Word coming out of the Taliban capital is that the new government is extremely concerned about the camel shortage which has hit the nation.

Afghanistan's national news agency, the Two-Humped Camel News Agency, formerly the Sandstone News Agency, reports that camel breeders are very concerned that for some, as yet unknown reason, female camels are not being impregnated by male camels as they had been in the past.

One long time camel herder Feem Fo Fasheem, Jr., told the THNA that he believes that it could be due to the fact that the national heat index has gone up an average of 7.3 degrees.

When asked to explain, he pointed out that camels, although adaptable to the extreme desert heat, eventually get to where the heat is just way too much for their gonads to endure.

He noted that when that happens the male camels just kind of want to lay around, and their interest in mounting female camels goes down by as much as 97.4%.

SIDENOTE: Taliban President Abu Taboo Fashu has reportedly contacted President Biden and asked for the US assistance in this extremely serious matter.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

