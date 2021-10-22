President Biden Agrees To Allow Scotland Yard To Open Up An Office In Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki proudly announced that President Biden has agreed to let the highly prestigious Scotland Yard open up an office in the nation’s capital.

Ms. Psaki stated that in the interest of trying to defeat the various terrorist factions found throughout the world, it is necessary for England’s Scotland Yard and the United States’ FBI to work in close proximity.

A spokesperson for the FBI, Wally Lollywax, 43, told Scuttlebutt Review reporter April Jiggle, that that with the US and Britain working hand-in-hand, it will just be a matter of time before terroristic groups such as Al-Qaeda, the Taliban, Isis, Hezbollah, and Fuxabad, will be completely wiped off the face of the earth.

Reports coming out of Afghanistan are that the newly self-appointed Taliban president General Abu Taboo Fashu coyly remarked “Not so fast my little English-speaking amigos.”

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Most people do not know that President Fashu attended Joan of Arc College in Tijuana, Mexico, where he became extremely fluent in Spanish, as well as becoming a big fan of Mexican dishes, such as tacos, enchiladas, tostadas, burritos, and his favorite, avocado toast].