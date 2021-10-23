The Taliban Opens Up Afghanistan’s Very First Massage Parlor

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 23 October 2021

image for The Taliban Opens Up Afghanistan’s Very First Massage Parlor
The massage parlor is located in downtown Kabul at 80207 Camel Hump Drive.

KABUL, Afghanistan – (Business News) – The Sandstone News Agency has just related that in a move to become more and more Americanized, the new Taliban administration has just given a Taliban-owned company the right to open up the very first massage parlor in the country.

The parlor, which is co-owned by newly-elected President Abu Taboo Fashu and high ranking Taliban General Abdali Tibia Nim-Nim, will import 20 masseuses from France, Denmark, Japan, and Pisagovia.

President Fashu revealed that the massage parlor's registered name is The Happy Intimate Body Parts Massage Parlor.

When asked by reporter with SNA, if the name wasn’t a bit long, the president replied, “Hey mate, you should have seen the name before I had it shortened, true dat.”

[EDITOR’S NOTE: It should be noted that President Fashu, along with studying at Joan of Arc College in Tijuana, Mexico, also spent a year studying Sanskrit at London’s world-famous Sir Robin Hood School of Sanskrit].

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

