Call It Botox For America Or The Infrastructure Bill?

What is Biden’s $3 trillion Infrastructure Bill?

Who cares? Sounds boring, go away, snooze time.

For starters, think of the Golden Gate bridge splitting in half and cars falling into the waters. Got your attention? Do you drive across bridges or an over-pass daily?

Remember when Texas had a power failure during a snowstorm, and Senator Ted Cruz decided to flee Texas and fly to Cancun, where the weather was warm and cozy?

“Like a good father, I did it for my children.”

Baloney! Texas had a power failure. Biden’s Infrastructure Bill would introduce a climate plan. No need to freeze or escape to Cancun.

What if airports accumulated so many potholes, planes could no longer land safely? The Infrastructure Bill would restore all forms of transportation, including railroads, highways, freeways, those bridges, overpasses, and airports.

Still boring? Still, snooze time?

Tom Cruise is always an infrastructure fixer in films.

Awake now?

Jeff Bezos is an infrastructure genius. Elon Musk? Electric cars can reduce global warming, floods, and forest fires. Exxon? Not so good. Exxon loves fuel-consuming, air-polluting, combustion automobiles that are even melting the North Pole.

What would you do if all internet broadband providers collapsed? Holy Toledo!

There would be no Spoof News! Dios mios! Or New York Times, CNN, Google News or YouTube. Say goodbye to Instacart, Door Dash, and Uber, all crucial in surviving Covid. Television would be zip too. Biden’s Infrastructure Bill would update all forms of technology and communication. Spoof News would be safe.

Maybe instead of The Infrastructure Bill, it should have been called Botox For America. Men and women can relate to putting on a better smile rather than whole-body plastic surgery or infrastructure.

Read more by this author: