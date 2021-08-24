Afghanistan’s New Taliban Government is Planning on Renaming Kabul Airport

KABUL, Afghanistan – (World Satire) – Taliban leader General Abdali Tibia Nim-Nim has just announced that he has decided to rename Kabul Airport.

The general informed new reporters, including America’s the Vox Populi News Agency, that he, and he alone has chosen the new name which is The Taliban Happy Times International Airport.

Nim-Nim commented that he hopes that the United States and the rest of the civilized world soon learn that, deep down inside, the Taliban soldiers are no different than members of the Navy Seals, the Army Rangers, or the Green Berets.

He then proudly announced that he is planning on giving the new airport a $26.4 remodeling, which will include a Japanese state-of-the-art computer system, the most comfortable lobby seats in the world, and a McDonald’s restaurant that can accommodate over 200 patrons.

SIDENOTE: General Nim-Nim added that he hopes that someday in the near future, two NFL professional football teams will agree to play a football game in Kabul, just like they play in London's Wembley Stadium.