A U.S. C-17 Cargo Plane Loaded With 917 Afghani Refugees Bound For New York City is Diverted To Montreal, Canada

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Vice-President Harris, in her capacity as the second most-powerful person in the country, has announced that she has diverted an Afghani C-17 cargo plane loaded with close to 1,000 refugees that was headed to the USA to Montreal, Canada.

She told the news media that the reason is because there were already four C-17’s loaded with refugees in a holding pattern over JFK Airport.

When asked if she had gotten permission from the Canadian government, she giggled, and replied that the United States government doesn’t need to get effen permission from anyone to do anything.

She was asked if she could possibly be diverting more refugee-laded planes to our neighbor to the north, and the vice-president did not miss a beat as she replied yes and that she would do it quicker than it takes a flea to burp.

In Trump Family News. A close family source has revealed that Ivanka is so afraid of going to prison for income tax fraud that she is having to run to the bathroom every two hours or so.