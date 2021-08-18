Meat-Loaves (non-pork version) re-release latest version of 'Bats Out of Hell' called 'Rats out of Kabul Hell!'

After witnessing the Taliban's 'fast-track' conquering 20 years of a total waste of billions of bucks in Afghanistan, Meatloaves, seventies, overweight pop-icons, decided to offer the world some 'poppy' relief by re-releasing their cult album, 'Bats out of Hell' in an updated version!

Here are the latest lyrics from some of the album's cult hits:

Paradise by the Taliban Rights



I remember before my turban went Bing

As if it happened only yesterday

Parked in our poppy stake

And not a US Hummer in sight

And I never had a sniff or a whirl

Looking better than Russian tossers ever did

And all the girls wearing Hajibs in school

Wishing they were on their knees at night

And their bodies oh so close and tight

It never felt so good, but Allah is always right

And we're glowing like the metal on the edge of my knife

Glowing like the metal on the edge of my knife

C'mon! Hold on to it tight!

C'mon! Hold on to it tight!

'Rats out of Kabul Hell'

Our sirens are screaming, while Kabul is burning

Way down in the valley tonight

Where our men in the shadows point guns in their eyes

And our blades are shining oh so bright

There's evil in the air and there's thunder in the sky,

And our killers are patrolling in bloodshot streets

And down in the tunnels where the infidel rats are fleeing

Oh, I swear I saw young boys down in the gutter

Escaping and starting to foam in the heat

Rats out of Kabul hell will rule

Infidels must crawl!



'Taliban took the tongues out of their mouths!'

On a hot summer night

Would you offer your throat to the wolves dressed in Taliban turbans?

Will they offer them their tongues?

Yes

Will they offer them their teeth?

Yes

Will they offer them their Jaws?

Yes

Will they offer them a Great White's fangs?

Yes

Again, will they offer them Hollywood's rubber shark's fake fangs?

Yes

And will they starve without the US Army?

No

And do they love me?

Yes

Yes

On a hot summer night in Hell

Taliban slaughtered the Infidel!

This latest version of Meat-Loaves classic (non-pork) is destined to be a Number One in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq. Syria, Libya, and ISIS radio has adopted 'Rats out of Kabul Hell' as their National Anthem!