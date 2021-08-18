Vice-President Harris Will Visit Afghanistan and Meet With The New Taliban Leader

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 18 August 2021

image for Vice-President Harris Will Visit Afghanistan and Meet With The New Taliban Leader
The Afghani people love the vice-president and they call her "The Woman With Bigger Balls Than Trump."

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (U.S. Satire News) – The Chicago Wind newspaper has confirmed that VP Harris will be flying to Kabul, Afghanistan on Air Force One to have a private meeting with the top ranking Taliban leader.

The vice-president is scheduled to meet with General Abdali Tibia Nim-Nim at an unnamed Motel 6, in downtown Kabul.

According to a White House source, Harris will be discussing the possibility of having the Taliban terrorists turn over all of the American military equipment (i.e. tanks, surface-to-air-missiles, bazookas, rocket launchers, and millions of bullets) that they stole from the Afghani army during their invasion, back to the United States government (no questions asked).

If General Abdali Tibia Nim-Nim agrees then the vice-president is prepared to offer the new Taliban regime up to $2.8 million (cash) along with 400 cases of Bud Light Beer, and 2,000 frozen Big Macs.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

