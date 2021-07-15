So Putin Made A Secret Deal That Got Trump Into The White House?

What? Trump and Putin were in cahoots? The lovefest was for real and not for reel? Did Trump trade democracy for communism? If he traded one for the other, does that make Trump a traitor?

Not so fast.

According to secretly released Kremlin documents, Putin okayed one of his spy agencies (he has dozens) to promote the mentally unstable Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russian ministers reasoned that a mentally unstable Donald Trump in the White House would permanently weaken the United States.

Wow! Putin classified Trump as mentally unstable? What did Putin know about Trump that the MAGA people didn’t know? After all, Putin lives all the way in Russia.

Hmmm?

Maybe Putin knew about the Moscow Ritz-Carlton Presidential Suite pee video? Remember how former MI6 agent Christopher Steele was hammered when The Steele Dossier was made public, and Steel had to go into hiding?

Vladimir Putin authorized Russian support of a Donald Trump election during a closed session of Russia’s national security council. Well, yes, Putin wouldn’t exactly make such an authorization live on a CNN broadcast.

So maybe Trump thought he was getting Putin’s support because Trump had a giant political intellect, however, NOT because Putin thought Trump was mentally. unstable.

So Trump squeaked into the White House in 2016 with Putin’s help, and Hillary Clinton headed for the woods.

What else could Hillary do? Ask her supporters to march to the Capitol and fight for their country because Trump and Putin stole the election?

