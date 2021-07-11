Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz Are Officially Dating

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Bedroom Pillow Talk has broken the political-romantic scoop that Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are officially “An Item.”

Carolina Chipotle with BPT spoke with Taylor Greene and she was told by the dishwater blonde that she finds Matty to be one of the sexiest, most handsome, and most well-endowed men in the D.C. – Baltimore area.

She commented that he makes ex-boyfriends like Ted Cruz, Jim Jordan, Tucker Carlson, and Eric Trump seem like grade schoolers.

Meanwhile Gaetz said that he has kissed lots of girls, but the thing that he loves about Marjorie is the fact that she actually kisses back.

He also pointed out that he finds all of her six intimate tattoos somewhat intriguing; especially the one underneath her right sagging breast that reads “Rub Here.”

In a Related Story: Donald Trump when told of the Gaetz-Taylor Greene coupling replied that he doesn’t know either one, nor has he ever banged Marjorie, who he described as the blonde version of his soon-to-be daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle, but with a whole lot more facial wrinkles, cellulite, and P.O (pubic odor).