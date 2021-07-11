Donald Trump Attends a Boxing Match In Las Vegas And Is Angrily Booed By Tens of Thousands of Boxing Fans

LAS VEGAS – (Satire News) – According to the Balls News Agency, it appears that one Donald Johnny Trump is finally realizing that tens of millions of people hate him as much as they hate Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Joe Manchin, and the king of all hate-spewing assholes Adolf Hitler.

BNA reporter Cinderella St. Lamb commented that as the Trumptard and the former first lady Melania “Be Best” Trump walked into the arena, they were greeted by what one ringsider described as billions of boos, cat calls, insults, and a few curse words in Spanish, Chinese, Swiss, Yiddish, and Mescalero Apache.

Trump turned to one of his Secret Service agents and asked, who the fans were booing. The agent told him that he is required to tell the truth as he replied, “Mr. Trump, those boos are directed at you and they are for you and you alone sir.”

Trump shook his head, wiped the sweat from his forehead, and replied that they were actually chanting “We love YOU! YOU! YOU!.”

In a Related Story. Trump’s personal physician Dr. Yang Fu Fi, recently told Tucker Carlson, that he really and truly feels that DJT needs to be placed on a “Suicide Watch.”