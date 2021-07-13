Melania Trump Confesses That Without His Toupee and His Orange Mascara, Donaldo Looks Like He’s 91

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 13 July 2021

image for Melania Trump Confesses That Without His Toupee and His Orange Mascara, Donaldo Looks Like He’s 91
Melania's BFF, Meghan Markle recently told info guru Andy Cohen, that Meli has a crush on a certain left coast NBA pla

Mar-A-Lago, Florida – (Satire News) – Now that she is no longer confined to the White House, the former “Be Best” woman has started to speak her mind more and more regarding her loser husband.

Melania recently appeared on “The View” and she told Whoopi Goldberg that without his toupee and his orange mascara, Donaldo looks like he’s 91, instead of 75.

She went on to say that he is not as good in bed as he thinks he is. She pointed out that she stopped having sex with him, when he refused to stop eating his damn Big Macs during coitus.

Melania then told co-host Joy Behar, who hates Trump even more than she hates the cellulite on her va-jay-jay, that whenever she tells him that she is going to divorce his old, wrinkled orange ass, he throws himself on the floor like an effen Persian rug, and he starts sobbing like a little-fingered sissy bitch.

In a Related Story. Donald recently confided in Maria Bartiromo that there is no one who French kisses better than Ivanka.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpIvanka TrumpJoy BeharMelania TrumpThe ViewWhoopi Goldberg

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more