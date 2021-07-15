Donald Trump Says That The Atlanta Braves Need To Change Their Racist Name (Pot/Kettle?)

DUCK DUNG, Alabama – (Satire News) – The former resident of the White House was in Duck Dung visiting one of his campaign managers.

A reporter with RumorLand News remarked to a bystander, how he is starting to look like the former governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie in the weight department.

Trump reportedly is now up to 303 pounds and one of his Secret Service agents commented that at this rate he will hit 400 by Thanksgiving Day.

DJT was asked about his recent comment where he said that the Atlanta Braves need to stop being racist and change their team name.

The Trumptard took a bite out of his Big Mac and replied that yes he said what he said, and he was not lying like everyone says he always does.

When asked if he had a name in mind, he paused for a moment, scratched his nuts, and answered that as a matter of fact he did.

Zackary Yukon, with RumorLand News asked what his suggestion was.

“The Cottonpickers,” he replied.

[CRICKETS]