Donald Trump Says He Heard That Britney Spears Is On Suicide Watch

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 14 July 2021

image for Donald Trump Says He Heard That Britney Spears Is On Suicide Watch
Britney's gynecologist, her dentist, and her mailman are all very concerned as all she is eating are M&M's.

TOMBSTONE, Arizona – (Satire News) – Boom Boom News reporter Hacienda Fiddle has broken the story that Britney Spears is allegedly on suicide watch.

And she noted that the statement came from none other than Donald John Trump himself.

Trump was in Tombstone speaking at one of his political campaign rallies, or as Anderson Cooper calls them pep rallies.

The rally was held in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, and a Trump spokesperson estimated that the crowd was somewhere between 34,000 and 72,000.

Miss Fiddle, who has a Master’s Degree in Math, commented that the number was actually somewhere between 24 people and 33 people.

But as everyone in America knows, Trump would even lie to his own urologist about the size of his peter.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ArizonaBritney SpearsCampaign RallyDonald TrumpPep Rally

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more