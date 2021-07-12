North Korea’s Olympic Basketball Team Coached By Dennis Rodman Wallops The Russian Team

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 12 July 2021

image for North Korea’s Olympic Basketball Team Coached By Dennis Rodman Wallops The Russian Team
Info guro Andy Cohen says that Dennis has 14 face and body piercings.

TOKYO – (Sports Satire) – In an exhibition game that was played before 2,000 cardboard cut-out fans, Kim Jong-un’s North Korean team soundly defeated Russian President Vlady Putin’s Russian team 117-61.

The little guys from North Korean, who are the best 3-point shooting team at the Olympics knocked down 19 from downtown.

The North Korean Rice Devils are coached by the legendary NBA defensive super star Dennis Rodman, a man who has more metal (piercings) on his face than a professional fisherman's tackle box.

For many years now, Rodman and the Kimster, as he calls Kim Jong-un, have been BFF’s.

In fact, there is no American, not even Don The Con, whom Kim enjoys being around more than Denny, as President Joe Biden and Hope Hicks call Rodman.

Olympic pundits are picking the North Korean team to win the silver metal and possibly even the gold medal.

Of course the USA basketball team led by Kevin Durant have promised the people of America, that they will return to the Land of The Free, with the gold medal.

Rodman meanwhile, has promised the North Korean leader that if North Korea does not win the gold, then he will return his entire coaching fee of $9 million.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BasketballDennis RodmanNorth KoreaOlympicsVladimir Putin

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more