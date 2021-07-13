A Donald Trump Rally In Detroit Draws 41 People, Including 9 Secret Service Agents

DETROIT – (Satire News) – Word coming of Trump’s mouth is that he is extremely upset at the horrible turnout at his Detroit 2024 Campaign Pep Rally, which was held in the Carburetor Coliseum, which seats 43,212.

Trump has reportedly been told by his highly-frustrated wife that he needs to finally realize that the vast majority of the American people are fed up with his 30,000 plus lies, his golf score lies, and his infatuation with bitches like Maria Bartiromo, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Hope Hicks.

Melania went on to say that if he doesn’t give up his cockamamie dream of one day becoming president again, then she will grab Barron and his pet woodchuck and she will leave Mar-A-Lago and move back to Trump Tower.

Meanwhile the 300-pound orange blob keeps telling her that the election was stolen and semi-honest people like Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Matt Gaetz keep telling him that Joe and Kamala stole it just as plain as the oodles of freckles on Laura Ingraham’s fake tits.