Nude Photos of Donald Trump Surface In The Bronx – No One Views Them

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 13 July 2021

image for Nude Photos of Donald Trump Surface In The Bronx – No One Views Them
Donald Trump denies that he has toddler balls.

THE BRONX, New York – (Satire News) – A member of Democrat turncoat Joe Manchin's staff, has reportedly received 87 naked photos of the former “Golfer-In-Chief,” Donald John Trump.

The photos have been authenticated by the reputable authenticating Cincinnati firm of Stasingame, McFinx, & Fernandez.

The interesting thing is that hardly anyone has seen them, and the few that did, all vomited, big time.

Many of the photos were taken in Scotland, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The photos have also been verified by Trump’s former lover/spanker, none other than Stormy Daniels herself.

She pointed out little bitty surefire details like Donaldo’s little baby pee-pee, his toddler balls, and his little grade schoolgirl hands.

Trump, of course denies that the photos are of him. He said that most of them look like they could be of Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Robert Redford, Donnie Most, or Ronald McDonald.

Meanwhile, a close friend of Melania Trump said that having seen most of the photos, Mrs. “Be Best,” can say without any doubt that the photos are in fact those of her husband, Donaldo “Jumpsuit” Trump.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, nude photographs, Stormy Daniels

