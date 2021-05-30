Ruling Order of Pasty Whites (ROPW) announces top threats for 2021

The ancient and formerly secret society known as the Ruling Order of Pasty Whites has announced the results of its annual Danger Assessment Polls. These polls serve to keep members informed and help them better navigate their world they've so rightly inherited and rule.

For the rest of us, the poll provides valuable insights on how we are viewed by the ruling order. Of course we're also known as “the rabble” which is the ROPW preferred term for describing us.

Topping the list for the third straight year is, of course, the Arm Candy Babe. The vaunted sex kittens that often lure the doughy white blue bloods into matrimony then bleed them dry. The teenage girl was #2 on the list while Minority person moved up the list from #7 to finish #3.

Colin Kapurnick made the list for the second straight year. He got lots of buzz last year for being the first individual to make the Top Ten.

Please keep in mind that the terminology used is chosen by ROPW.

Here's the complete Top Ten list:

1. Arm Candy Babe

2. Teenage Girl

3. Minority person

4. Young Hooligan

5. Old Lady

6. Old Hooligan

7. Stupid/Silly person

8. Colin Kapurnick

9. The Rapper

10. Blue Collar Schmuck