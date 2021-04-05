Prince Charles has been accused.

What?

Prince Charles is accused of what? A comb-over? Provoking a revolution in the Duchy of Cornwall, where those butter-rich cookies come from? Wearing a non-matching vest? Getting the Sunday papers in his pajamas?

None of the above. It seems the younger, 38-year-old son of Prince Charles, Harry, is complaining about his allowance being cut off.

What? Kids in England keep receiving an allowance after age 18? Are there any adoption openings in England?

Wrong assumption. The son of Prince Charles is said to be worth over 30 million.

What? After two deployments in Afghanistan, he’s worth 30 million?

Not quite. The son of Prince Charles inherited the money from his mother and great-grandmother. Nevertheless, dad cut off his current security allowance only after the kid quit his job, quit his country, quit his family, and moved to Hollywood with his twice-divorced television star wife.

What?

So Prince Charles is accused of shutting off the money spigot. And it isn’t going to be turned on again any time soon. The kid complained about his cheap, vengeful, perhaps racist, money-bags father who won’t pay for his security.

Bravo, Prince Charles, and all parents of thumb-sucking kids for shutting off the money spigot and saying, “You want it? You work for it!”

What?

